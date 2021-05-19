Our first Heat Wave of the season on the way! – Check out your forecast

Strong High pressure will be moving in from the North, this will clear the skies and bring us temperatures that will rise from the 80s tomorrow to Near 100 degrees by early next week! The heat will be with us for much of next week as we will see Highs 10+ degrees higher than normal. We’ll also continued dry, High pressure creates sinking air, this will warm up quickly and limit any afternoon shower and storm development. The models want to keep us dry, however I think we might be able to eek out a late day shower by Tuesday/Wednesday. Just get ready for the hottest temperatures we’ve seen since last summer.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87
Thursday night: Fair. Low: 60
Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 90