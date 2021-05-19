Our first Heat Wave of the season on the way! – Check out your forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A local family wants the public's help after a crash left them with several broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. They are using their story to get others to do something simple -- buckle up, put the phone down, and pay attention while driving.

Most people hop into their vehicles and go to their respective destinations without putting much thought into driving. But one family that spent a month in Doctors Hospital after a crash wants you to think a little harder while driving.