One more warm day before a big cool down! – What to expect

Look for one more day of temperatures well into the 80s before a pattern change comes our way and we see more April like temperatures. A cold front will move through late Wednesday, ahead of the front we’ll see middle 80s and a few showers tomorrow afternoon/evening. The air is still very dry so not expecting much in the way of rain. Thursday will be cooler and a quick disturbance will move to our South during the day, there may be just enough rain with this system to give us a quick shower or two Thursday afternoon before High pressure moves in and clears our skies.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm early with increasing clouds and isolated showers by afternoon. High: 89 Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny, a late day shower possible. High: 80 Rain chance: 30%