One more warm day before a big cool down. – Check out the forecast

A cold front will move through the CSRA by Thursday night, that will end our spring-like temperatures we’ve seen most of the week. One more warm day tomorrow with Highs Near 80 degrees. Look for some patchy fog in the morning with Lows Near 50. Once the front moves through we’ll see Highs dropping back down into the 60s. The weekend looks to be rather seasonable but continued dry.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Patchy fog, otherwise fair. Low: 50
Thursday: Morning fog, then partly cloudy and warm. High: 80
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 64
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: 67