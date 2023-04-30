As of 8AM Sunday: The month of April has been a wet one, so it’s only fitting that we wrap up the last day of the month with a round of showers and possibly storms! We’re tracking showers moving through the CSRA this morning, but by afternoon, the low pressure system and it’s associated rain will roll out of the area and we’re left with cooler, drier conditions! This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. This will kick off a stretch of sunny, windy days with below average temperatures. There is a lake wind advisory in effect until 8pm for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda, Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg Counties. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!