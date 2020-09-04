One more HOT day before changes arrive by the weekend- Check out the latest forecast

A cold front will sweep through by Saturday putting an end to the heat! One more hot day for Friday as we’ll see the upper 90s.
Here is forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low 76
Friday: sunny and hot! Heat index near 106. High 98
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 74
Saturday: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Isolated late day showers. High 92 Rain chance 20%
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High 89. Rain chance 30%
Labor Day Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High 88 Rain chance 30%