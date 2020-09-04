One more HOT day before changes arrive by the weekend- Check out the latest forecast

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will sweep through by Saturday putting an end to the heat! One more hot day for Friday as we’ll see the upper 90s.

Here is forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 76

Friday: sunny and hot! Heat index near 106. High 98

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 74

Saturday: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Isolated late day showers. High 92 Rain chance 20%

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High 89. Rain chance 30%

Labor Day Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High 88 Rain chance 30%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

