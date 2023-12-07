Thursday evening update: We are wrapping up the day with hazy skies as smoke from controlled burns pushes through the CSRA. It will clear though with quiet conditions on tap tonight and cold temperatures near freezing. We start to warm up on Friday with highs in the mid-60s along with an increase in clouds. Southwesterly flow out ahead of our next weather maker will continue to pump in warm air as highs climb to the low 70s on Saturday. A low pressure with a trailing cold front will bring showers Saturday night, with thunderstorms entering the mix Sunday. The main threats are heavy rain and strong winds. We dry out Sunday night with pleasant conditions on tap for next week as temperatures fall back to the 50s.