As of 4:30PM Thursday: A much cooler day today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s thanks to those clouds. Sadly it was still very humid and sticky, but that will change after tomorrow. We have one last day of cloudy, sticky, and rainy conditions. The cold front that is sweeping through today, could stick around for tomorrow, and deliver one last dose of storms and showers in the early afternoon. After that skies will clear up and things will get so much better.

This weekend will be sunnier, drier, and cooler. Perfect for any activities you may want to do outside. Humidity will be down too, and while it may still feel a little gross outside, it’ll be much better than it has been for much of the summer. Sadly we get right back into business as usual with those stickier conditions returning next week.