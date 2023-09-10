Sunday Morning Update: Sunday starts off with a line of showers and storms moving through the northern CSRA. Heavy rain and some pops of lightning will continue over the next couple of hours as this line moves further into South Carolina. Roads are wet and visibility is low in many areas in the CSRA this morning. Add extra time for your commute this morning as you head out, as even if you are not in the areas getting rain, chances are you will encounter some patchy to dense fog.

The rest of the day will be a mixed bag of weather with clouds, a little sunshine, and isolated afternoon storms. Have the your sunglasses and rain gear handy to make sure you’re covered for all the day holds!