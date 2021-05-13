Oh, so nice! Super Spring forecast the next several days! – What to expect

High pressure will be large and in charge of our weather the tomorrow through Monday! Look for pleasant temperatures, actually, below normal Highs and Lows tomorrow and the weekend. Mix of Sun & Clouds during the day and mostly clear and cool at night. We’ll remain dry as very dry air mass will remain over the Southeast. We’ll start to see the middle 80s by early next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 47
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77
Friday night: Clear and cool. Low: 49
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80
Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 82