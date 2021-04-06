Oh, so nice! Great Spring weather continues! -What to expect, check here.

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

More spectacular Spring weather coming our way! Average High is 75 degrees and we’ll be well above that through the weekend. It will continue to be dry, with low humidity, however by Thursday and Friday, more moisture will filter into the CSRA. Isolated showers possible Thursday and a few late day storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Not expecting a washout, so just need to dodge showers and a few storms for the Masters!

Here is the forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 52

Wednesday: Sunny and very warm. High: 89

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers by afternoon are possible. High: 84

