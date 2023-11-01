As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny, windy and cool today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be north from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a few counties in the CSRA. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning for lows at and below freezing as well as scattered frost. Temps start warming up for the weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am. Make sure you turn those clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night.