Saturday Morning Update: With Halloween only 10 days away, it’s only appropriate that we have a BOO-tiful weekend! The cold front that moved through yesterday is now well off the coast and leaving behind cooler, drier air. That means lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the seventies for the next several days! Winds will be from the west and quite breezy at times. Expect wind gusts up to 15-20 mph this afternoon before they start to calm down overnight.