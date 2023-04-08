As of 8AM Saturday: We made it into the 80s Friday before the rain moved in, but today is a totally different story! Thanks to a classic wedge setup, we’re locked in to much cooler temperatures and persistent rain all day Saturday. We’re looking at 1-3″ of rain today and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up this afternoon as well. A lake wind advisory is in effect from 6pm Saturday through 4pm Sunday for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda, Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.

Not so “tee-rific” for outdoor activities, but a great excuse to move egg hunts indoors, stay inside to dye eggs or even prep for Easter dinner tomorrow!

The good news? Sunday is looking MUCH better! The rain will end early Sunday morning and the clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and we will get back to seasonable temps in the 70s early next week!