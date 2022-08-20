As of 6:30PM Sunday- We started off cloudy today, but that sun sure did shine for the afternoon. Temperatures were warmer than they have been as of late, with temperatures in the low 90s to upper 80s. We felt the moisture with that heat index in the upper 90s across the CSRA. A few showers popped up around the area, but they were isolated and few. We could have a few more, but they wont impact the day to dramatically. Enjoy the drier weather while it lasts, because more widespread showers, and storms return tomorrow.

It will be much cloudier tomorrow with showers and storms throughout the day, starting around 9am. Most of the showers will taper off around noon, with only a few isolated storms popping up for the late afternoon and evening. Expect some heavy rain with thunder and lightning, but the storms will likely not be severe. The clouds and high rain chances stick around the entire week ahead with temperatures cooling back down. Highs will be in the mid 80s.