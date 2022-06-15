Satellite and radar images suggest that a small area of low pressure

is located along the east coast of Nicaragua accompanied by a

disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. The disturbance is

expected to meander slowly today, then drift northwestward along the

coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras later this week. Some slow

development of this system is still possible if it moves back over

water. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft scheduled to

investigate the system today has been canceled. Regardless of

development, the low could produce periods of heavy rainfall across

portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras through late this

week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.