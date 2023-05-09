11PM Tuesday- It was a toasty Tuesday! Augusta had its first 90 degree day of the year. Humidity was high and we had some isolated storms around. Tonight, skies are mostly clear and it’s still warm in the 70s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A cold front is passing now which will bring cooler and drier air for the rest of the work week.

Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy but there will be plenty of sun later on. Temperatures will be much more tolerable with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next few days will be typical for this time of the year. Lows will also be on track with average in the mid 50s.

There will be a little more cloud cover over the weekend with isolated showers. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s for Mother’s Day. Next week will likely be hot as well with a few showers.