As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy and very warm with temps in the low to upper 60s. Also staying much warmer than average today with highs in the upper 70s. There is also a small chance for a few afternoon showers with a storm.

Changes moving in for Saturday as highs will actually be below average, in the low 60s. We’ll also see a few showers during the day. Sunday will see the return of the upper 70s.