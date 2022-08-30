As of 4PM Tuesday- We have a cold front approaching the CSRA this evening. This will bring scattered showers and storms from around 6PM-8PM. These will be weak storms with just some brief heavy rainfall and lightning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight with some fog developing for Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Once the fog lifts, the skies will be mostly sunny. A few fair weather clouds will pass throughout the day, but rain chances are under 20%. Humidity will be high, so it will feel like around 100 degrees, despite temperatures staying in the low 90s. Thursday will be similar but with lower heat.

The front passing us now will become stationary to the south of the CSRA. This will keep rain chances fairly high for Labor Day weekend along with more cloud cover. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the mid to upper 80s.