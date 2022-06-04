As of 8AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! We have a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A stationary front is just to the south of us. This will fire up some storms along our southern counties by around 2PM. These are not expected to be severe. Temperatures will be below average, topping off in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible but not likely. It will be slightly warmer, in the upper 80s. Each day this week, temperatures will rise. By the middle of the week, highs will be back in the mid 90s. Isolated storm chances return on Wednesday and stick around until the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One will likely become Tropical Storm Alex later tonight or tomorrow. It has already brought heavy rainfall to southern Florida over the last day. Sustained winds are at 40 mph, but the storm is still very disorganized and lacks a well defined center. It will pass through Southern Florida this afternoon, and strengthen a bit once it enters the Atlantic. This storm will not impact the CSRA.