Friday night update: High pressure remains in control of our weather tonight, with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. Overnight lows will be warmer than previous nights, with readings in the upper 30s. If you are heading to the airport or doing some last-minute holiday shopping on Saturday, the weather will cooperate with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above-average for a change, with readings in the upper 60s. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, we will have an increase in clouds ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures will be above-average once again in the upper-60s. It looks like a soggy sleigh ride for Santa as showers arrive on Christmas morning. Rain becomes widespread and increases in intensity by the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Tuesday will continue to be above-average, with highs in the upper 60s along with lingering showers. Total rainfall amounts could approach 1 inch. We dry out on Wednesday, and temperatures begin to fall back below-average to the low 50s late in the week with plenty of sunshine.