CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TIM MILLER’S FORECAST
- Clear skies and rather chilly overnight, Lows in the lower to middle 30s
- Wonderful sunshine for your Saturday with Mostly Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s
- I’m tracking more clouds for Sunday as storm system develops to our west by and will quickly move our way giving us a few showers Sunday night
- The system will move out and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for Monday with Highs around 60 degrees
- Look for nice temperatures and a better chance of showers by the end of the work week.