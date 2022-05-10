As of 4PM Tuesday- It was another beautiful and sunny day! Temperatures climbed into the low 80s. It’s also windy, with gusts up to 25 mph and humidity in the 20% range. Fires can spread rapidly under these conditions, so outdoor burning is not recommended. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but by Thursday it will be much more cloudy. High temperatures will briefly drop into the 70s. A low pressure system will move in from the Atlantic late Thursday. We are expecting scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Friday. At this time, severe weather is not a concern. Slight rain chances are in place for Saturday as well.

Temperatures will heat up on Sunday, going back to the 90 degree mark. Low to mid 90s will stick around all through next week!