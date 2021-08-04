Nice Wednesday! Heat and Rain Returns This Weekend

As of 5PM Wednesday- Today has been great! Temperatures are in the 80s across the CSRA, with no rain in sight. A stray shower or two is possible tonight, but the dry air that moved in behind the front is keeping those rain chances low. A similar story for tomorrow: temperatures will be a little warmer, but still in the 80s, and only a 20% chance of late day showers.

By this weekend, rain chances go up a bit and temperatures will reach the low 90s. Next week we will climb up to the mid 90s with chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

When it comes to the tropics, It’s important to pay close attention now that we are in August. There are two waves that we are watching, the first one is well to the east of the Lesser Antilles, at a 20% chance of development over 5 days. The other, will emerge off the coast of Africa tomorrow and is at a 40% chance of development. When the tropics become active, remember to check the Hurricane Tracker for the latest information.