COMPLEX FORECAST FRIDAY…VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY:

The entire CSRA is already under an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather for Friday. This is level 3/5 on the scale, and is the same risk we were in Tuesday, but now includes more counties. This is not the same weather setup as Tuesday though. Similar in ways, like with the wind threat being the main concern once again. We know for sure it will be windy with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Instead of hang widespread rain, followed by a one big line of storms, picture more so individual cells. This doesn’t look as daunting on the futurecast, but under a severe weather environment, any of these cells could quickly turn severe. The storm energy “CAPE” is also slightly higher than Tuesday, so I put our tornado threat at medium, along with hail.

There are multiple possibilities of what happens here, with models showing different things. In order to have a severe weather environment, we need the warm front to come through and warm us up into the mid 60s. If it stays to our south, we could end up in a “wedge” setup which means only low 50s, so no storms. We will keep you updated!

After the front comes through, we’ll still have highs winds in Saturday. The weekend will be dry, cool, and mostly sunny. Next week will start out with a few showers and temperatures will be cold all week long. Lows could be in the low 20s and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. No threat of storms next week.