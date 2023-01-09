4PM Monday- We have beautiful conditions to start the work week! It was sunny today with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar- just a tad bit warmer. Tuesday will be starting out cold in the mid 30s thanks to the clear skies.

Clouds will increase late Wednesday ahead of a low pressure system. We will be in the warm sector of this storm, with temperatures reaching the low 70s Thursday. This will provide fuel for storm development. The Storm Prediction Center has included a few of our Northwestern counties under a 15% probability of severe weather for Thursday. I know this can be confusing, but the takeaway is that we have a much higher than normal chance of strong storms. We don’t usually see this risk 4 days out, so we will be watching this system closely and keep you updated throughout the week. As of now, expect heavy rain and storms Thursday evening.

After this system moves out early Friday morning, we will see a drop in temperatures. Lows will be back to below freezing and highs will be in the 50s. The weekend will be chilly, but sunny. A quick warm up will happen again next week.