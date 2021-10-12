Nice Tuesday- Warm and Partly Cloudy

As of 12PM Tuesday- Today will be pretty nice! This afternoon we are seeing partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Thanks to the sunshine peaking through the clouds, we will be warmer today than yesterday, reaching the low 80s. The skies will begin to clear by this evening, and tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Patchy fog will develop around 4am and stick around until 9am tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day and temperatures will continue to slightly rise. By the end of this week, we will actually reach the upper 80,s which will bring us close to record breaking highs for this time of the year. The warm weather won’t stick around for long though…. A cold frontal passage on Saturday will bring us a few showers and much cooler temperatures. Our highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s and low will be in the mid to upper 50s all the way through next week.