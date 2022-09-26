As of 6PM Monday- Today has been beautiful! A cold front brought very dry air into the CSRA, with relative humidity as low as 20%. The sun warmed us up into the upper 80s and even some spots in the low 90s. Sunshine sticks around tomorrow with more clouds moving in by the evening. The northerly wind behind the front will make temperatures cooler, with highs only in the low 80s. Wednesday will be another nice day, topping off in the mid 70s.

The tables turn late Thursday as what is now Hurricane Ian approaches the CSRA. It will likely just be the remnants of Ian at that point, but will still bring us some impacts. Vipir 6 Alert Days are in effect Thursday-Saturday. We are expecting widespread heavy rainfall, some strong storms, and gusty winds up to 25 mph. Isolated wind gusts could reach 40 mph and there is also an isolated tornado threat. Rainfall totals look to be 2-4″ at this time. A few showers will be possible Sunday and Monday as Ian exits the south, but the main threats will be over. Temperatures will be below average all week, with highs only in the low 70s Friday.

Stay with us this week for updates as we keep a close eye on Ian.