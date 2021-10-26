Nice Tomorrow, Alert Day Thursday For Heavy Rain & Strong Storms

As of 7PM Tuesday- Today was awesome! We were pretty much sunny and 75- no clouds even passed through the CSRA today. Tonight we will be chilly in the mid 40s and mostly clear.

Things change on Thursday…We have a Vipir 6 Alert Day issued. This is not because its going to be a major severe event, but because its the first day in a while that were getting significant rain. Much of the area will see rain, with a 90% chance. Some heavy rain will happen at times, which does pose a flooding concern. When it comes to severe weather, our far southern counties are under a marginal risk, which is the lowest on the scale. The biggest risk area will be far to our south, all the way down in Florida. For the rest of the CSRA, expect just thunderstorms. However, this is still a changing forecast, so stay with us on air and on the web for updates this week.

Friday morning, isolated showers are possible as this system moves off the coast, but then the weekend is looking fantastic! Your Halloween weekend forecast shows highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and chilly nights in the mid 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with no rain.