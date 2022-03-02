As of 4PM Wednesday- It was another nice day outside. Skies have been sunny and temperatures warmed up to around 10 degrees higher than yesterday. We all reached the upper 70s and some spots in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, we will start out sunny and later on some clouds will move in along with a weak cold front. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s again. Friday, we will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s. The weekend looks nice with warm temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. By next week, it will be more overcast along with a lot of rain chances in the forecast starting Tuesday.