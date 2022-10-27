As of 7pm Thursday: It was a beautiful fall day with highs in the mid 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight it will be mostly clear with overnight lows dipping into the lower 50s.

For Friday, clouds will move in and give us overcast skies with slightly cooler temperatures that will stick around throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and we have a chance of rain on Saturday & Sunday. It’s looking like the showers will be widely scattered, so unfortunately, not everyone will see the much needed rain. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor conditions for your weekend and for trick or treating on Monday!