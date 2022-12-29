7AM Thursday- It’s another cold morning, but around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday! Temperatures are in the upper 20s through upper 30s. It’s warmer in the western CSRA where there are some clouds. It’s breezy, making it feel like the mid 20s. It will be a mostly sunny Thursday with a warm afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for the first time in 2 weeks! A gradual warming trend will continue throughout the next several days.

Expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog for Friday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing across the entire CSRA. A system is headed our way late Friday which will increase cloud cover and bring showers overnight into New Years Eve. Expect a very cloudy and wet holiday, but rain should begin to clear out in time for fireworks. By the afternoon on New Years Day, the sun will come out and temperatures are going way up to the 70s!

The first week of January will be warm with a long stretch of low 70s. It will be a rainy and cloudy middle of the week, followed by a cool down for the weekend.