Monday Evening Update: We have lovely Fall weather for this first week of October, however you may want to get your jackets and sweaters ready. Temperatures are comfortable for now, but will become cold over the weekend.

Tonight, skies will stay clear with lows in the upper 50s. It will be another nice and sunny day with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. This is seasonable weather for this time of the year. There is no chance of rain over the next several days, which is also typical. October is our driest month on average.

Over the weekend, a Canadian air mass will impact us, meaning it will feel pretty chilly! This will only be during the late evening and mornings of Sunday through the middle of next week. The afternoons will be great with highs in the 70s.