Wednesday Evening Update: Skies are clear tonight and our temperatures will fall all the way down to the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Definitely a little bit cooler than usual!

Expect another nice day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. The dome of high pressure to our west will begin to shift east again on Friday. This will increase our temperatures and humidity. Expect upper 90s to around 100 degrees Friday and Saturday. Lows will quickly return back into the low 70s as well.

We will also introduce a chance of rain back into the forecast Saturday, continuing and increasing as we go into next week. The big thing will be the temperatures though, as we will see only upper 80s instead of upper 90s.