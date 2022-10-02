As of 8AM Sunday- Good morning! We will have similar weather to yesterday. There are still some lingering clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The clouds will keep temperatures cooler, topping off in the mid 70s. Mornings will be chilly, with several days in the upper 40s. Monday will be similar as well.

Our temperatures begin to change by the middle of the week. High pressure will build into the area, bringing sunshine and a warming trend. Highs will reach 80 on Wednesday, and the mid 80s by Friday. The warmth won’t last long, as a cold front will pass late Friday. By next weekend, highs will be back in the low 70s with lows in the low 40s.

There will be no rain all week, and low humidity!