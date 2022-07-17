As of 7AM Sunday- Good morning! Today will be nice for outdoor activities. There will be sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon clouds. A stray shower is possible but chances are low. Highs will be in the low 90s. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s tonight.

Tomorrow, we will see a few more storms with temperatures around the same. Rain chances increase for Tuesday, but severe storms are still not expected. Highs will be consistent in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be higher by the middle of the week. Isolated to scattered rain chances stick around all week.