Nice Sunday, Showers & Storms Starting Tomorrow…

As of 7AM Sunday- Good Sunday morning! We are waking up to cool temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. There is fog in Augusta, and some clouds around. Patchy fog will continue until around 9am, and today will be a warm day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly.

The rain comes back into the picture Monday. A few showers are possible throughout the afternoon, and storms in the evening due to a cold frontal passage. The Storm Prediction Center has put the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather, and the northern half under a slight risk. However, I do not believe we will have any severe storms, and not even much rain. The models are showing a limited amount of rain passing through the CSRA, which doesn’t look concerning. Brief heavy downpours are possible and breezy conditions.

Tuesday looks to be a dry day, and Wednesday as well- with just a low chance of showers late at night. The story changes early Thursday. Another system will bring us a lot of rain, and potentially severe storms. As of now, models are showing very heavy rain over the CSRA Thursday afternoon, but changes to the forecast are likely as we get closer to the date. Stay with us for updates this week.