As of 7AM Sunday- We have some fog this morning in our Southeastern counties, but otherwise its mostly sunny in the rest of the CSRA. The sun will heat us up into the low 90s this afternoon, with a low chance of rain. Isolated showers are possible in the southern counties do to a trough keeping moisture in place.

For the start of the work week, rain chances will be at 30% and will stay that way for the next several days. Highs will stay in the low 90s as well. This is a typical summertime pattern, with nothing out of the ordinary. By the end of the week though, our rain chances will increase slightly and temperatures will dip into the upper 80s.