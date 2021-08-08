Nice Sunday! Hot Temps, Lower Rain Chances

As of 10AM Sunday- Today is starting out great! Mostly sunny skies, and dry! The weather pattern is changing, and that means we will see less rain and hotter temperatures. An old frontal boundary is still in our area, so this will allow a few storms to pop up in the late afternoon and early evening. However, drier air and high pressure to our north will limit the amount of rain we see. This pattern continue into the work week, so I’m keeping the rain chances at only 20-30%. We will stay in the low 90s today, with a high of 93, but will hit the mid 90s this coming week. It will feel very hot and humid, so be prepared to stay hydrated and limit your outdoor plans if possible.

Yesterday, we had three systems out in the Atlantic Basin. As of the update this morning, the low pressure area that was near the Cabo Verde Islands is now at a 0% chance of development. This leaves us with two systems that we are still watching. Both are at a 30% chance of development over 48 hours, and 40% over five days. Environmental conditions are favorable for both systems, and they could become tropical depressions over the next few days. If these systems develop, check our WJBF Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates.