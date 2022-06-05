As of 7AM Sunday- It will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Tonight, isolated showers are possible in our Southeastern counties, but overall keeping rain chances under 20%. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 60s. Isolated shower chances are low for Monday as well. Temperatures will rise by a couple degrees each day this week, with 90 on Monday and mid 90s to finish off the week. Storms become more likely by Wednesday with rain chances continuing until the weekend.