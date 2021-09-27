Nice Start to the Week! Warm, Sunny Days…

As of 8AM Monday- It’s been an awesome start to the work week! We woke up to temperatures in the upper 50s and clear skies. There is some patchy fog this morning, but besides that, there’s a lot of sunshine across the CSRA. Later this afternoon, we will see just a few fair weather clouds, and we will warm up to the mid 80s.

This entire week we will stay dry, even into the beginning half of the weekend. Rain chances come back into the forecast on Sunday and will stick around through next week. For this week, high temperatures will slowly rise to the upper 80s and then low 90s. Lows will stay around average in the low 60s. By the weekend, temperatures will begin to cool down again to the low 80s.