CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TIM MILLER’S FORECAST
- Clear skies and rather chilly overnight, Lows in the upper 30S
- Wonderful sunshine for your Saturday as temperatures will remain cool, Highs in the middle 60s.
- Sunday we’ll start to see changes as a cold front moves our way, this will trigger periods of showers and rain. I’m watching the possibility of Low pressure developing along the cold front, if this takes place, we would see a second round of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into Sunday evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. This is something we’ll be watching closely over the weekend.
- The next weather issue will be Wednesday as cold air will be over us and we could see a freeze Wednesday morning.