As of 9AM Saturday- This Saturday morning is starting out warm, muggy, and a bit cloudy. Visibility was low earlier but is now back to 10 miles, with clouds starting to break apart. It will be a mostly sunny afternoon with more clouds moving in this evening. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s both today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds.

We have a pattern change next week. Mid 90s will stick around for Monday, but then a cold front will swing through bringing isolated storms. This will drop temperatures to the upper 80s for the middle of the week, followed by low 90s. Isolated to scattered storms will occur throughout the week as the front stalls to our south. This will help with our drought in the CSRA.