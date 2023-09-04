Monday evening update: The cooler morning temperatures will still be with us tomorrow, with lows in the low to mid 60s. There will be some areas of patchy fog with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be just a tad above average with a high of 92.

We will heat up a bit Wednesday and Thursday, going back into the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 100. Skies will be mostly sunny with no rain in the forecast until Friday. That’s when a cold front will approach us, bringing a 20-30% chance of rain through the weekend.

Next week looks cooler, with highs in the upper 80s to start. Rain chances will still be slim at 20%. Another cold front will drop temperatures even further, starting on Thursday.