As of 8AM Monday- This morning started out cloudy and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies are beginning to clear now in our eastern counties. By the afternoon, the entire CSRA will see sunshine. It will be another below average day temperature wise, but it will be warmer than this past weekend. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Lows tonight will be back into the upper 40s and low 50s, but instead of being overcast, it will be clear. Highs will go back into the 80s tomorrow. Sunshine will stick around through the middle of the week, along with low humidity. On Friday, we are tracking more rain and storms from an upper level low forming off the Atlantic Coast. More showers are expected over the weekend. Next week will be hot, with highs in the low 90s.