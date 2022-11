As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with chilly temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. A nice Fall day with lots of sunshine and warmer than average highs today in the low 70s. Clouds increasing tonight with a few showers. Morning lows in the low 50s.

Rain and storms kick off Wednesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts to 40 mph and heavy rain at times. Much cooler temps roll in Thursday with highs below average in the upper 50s.