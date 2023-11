As of 6am Thursday: Sky is fair with another cold start. Temps are in the 20s and 30s across the CSRA with lots of sunshine forecasted for the afternoon. Highs today will be warmer than the last few, in the low 60s. Warmer air and rain move in for Friday through Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s. Rain totals will be from .75″-2″.