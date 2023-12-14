Thursday evening update: Today was nearly a carbon copy of yesterday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that climbed to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s tonight. High pressure remains in control on Friday, with sunshine and temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. Our next weathermaker arrives this weekend as a low-pressure system moves north from the Gulf of Mexico. The amount of rain the CSRA receives will depend on the track of the low and how strong it will be. The closer the low is, the more rain we will receive. The thinking right now is that rain will begin to push into the area on Saturday evening and become widespread on Sunday. A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Expect gusty winds in addition to the rain on Sunday, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Things start to dry out Monday as the low exits the southeast. We dry out and cool down in the wake of this system going into next week.