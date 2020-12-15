Next 24 hours will be chilly, wet and raw. Ugh! – What to expect

A major winter storm takes shape off our coast and will move up into the Carolinas and really gets ramped up as it moves up the East coast, becoming a big snow event for the Northeast. We’ll see periods of showers and rain, plus with High pressure to our North, the Wedge sets up for us…this is where we’ll have a stiff Northeast wind at times and our temperatures will not move out of the 40s. This system will exit Wednesday night and we’ll see clearing for Thursday.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with showers late. Low 39 Rain chance 40%

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of showers and rain. Feeling very raw. Winds Northeast 10-15mph. High 46. Rain chance 70%.

Wednesday night: Showers ending, skies clearing, breezy. Low 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 55