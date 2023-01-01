As of 8 AM SUNDAY: Happy 2023! We’re starting off the new year with a dense fog advisory for a good portion of the CSRA. Visibility is limited until the fog burns off in the next couple of hours. Fog will return tonight and stick around for Monday morning.

This Afternoon the fog and clouds will clear out and we will see peeks of sunshine! High pressure will build in and we will have a nice warm and dry start to 2023! Our next chance of rain comes in on Tuesday and we will cool down a bit for next weekend! Have a great day!