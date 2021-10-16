Nearly 20 Degree Temp Change Coming…

As of 8AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! Well today’s weather will be nothing out of the ordinary…It will be a warm, muggy day with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. However, this is the last day of this type of weather…. we will finally feel like Fall starting tomorrow, and it will stay that way!

Today’s high will be 85, but tomorrow, the high will only be 73. When it comes to overnight lows, last night we were in the low 60s, but tonight we will drop to the mid 40s… nearly a 20 degree difference! Lows will stay in the 40s into next week, then rising back to around average. For highs, we will stay in the mid 70s to low 80s. Next week will be mostly sunny with very pleasant dewpoints. There will be just a slight chance of rain by the end of the week.

Enjoy this nice change of weather!